Alia, Ranveer dance on sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' as its a wrap for the movie

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse from her last day of the shoot as filmmaker Karan Johar played Channa Mereya, originally picturized on her husband Ranbir Kapoor, for her.

A reel was posted by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle captioned, "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me (sic)!"

Also read: Karan Johar to direct Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "Going to miss this team so so so so much...talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitssss!!! Until next yearrrrr (sic)."

In the clip, Karan is heard saying, 'And it's a wrap for you and what better song to say goodbye...' and Alia does the Channa Mereya hook step as the song plays in the background. The soon-to-be mother is seen standing with a spoon in her mouth and dancing. Ranveer is also grooving behind her in the background on the movie sets.

Also read: Ranveer Singh talks about his relationship with in-laws in ‘Koffee With Karan’

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' marks Karan's return to direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on February 2023. The film is directed by Karan Johar and produced by Dharma productions and

Viacom18 Studios. Recently, the duo was seen on Koffee with Karan.