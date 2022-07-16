Ranveer Singh on OTT Debut: Big screen offerings remain my main focus

Ranveer Singh recently made his OTT debut with the release of the interactive Netflix special Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The star’s candid and adventurous side can be seen in the show as he and Bear Grylls face the Serbian wilderness.

Commenting on the response from the audience, Ranveer said: I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences (when) I engage them with my (off-screen) persona. His prophecy stayed with me over the years. (sic)

Ranveer is not the first to appear with Bear Grylls in the infamous show. Previously, celebrities including actor Vicky Kaushal and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen in the wilderness adventure show.

While Ranveer enjoyed shooting for the show, the actor revealed that he will not be experimenting with the web space for now. “I have started to believe that people enjoy seeing my off-screen persona, but I am most comfortable playing characters in movies. The big-screen offerings remain my main focus.”

The actor added, “That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain the audience.”

The actor, last seen in the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, and in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

