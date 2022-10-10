Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar quits Twitter, says ‘Making space for more positive energies only’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said goodbye to the social media platform Twitter stating that he wants to make space for more positive energies. Karan took to the micro-blogging website to share the news with his fans and followers. “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” the director wrote. Karan also deleted his account on the platform after the tweet.

Sources stated that it is not clear what made Karan take the step. However, the filmmaker has often been trolled on social media platforms over his movies and castings. Karan also spoke about him dealing with social media hate on his celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan. He revealed that a few years ago, he faced anxiety issues and was also on medication for the same, saying that many things including social media trolling led to the situation.

In an earlier interview, the filmmaker opened up about the issue, saying, “While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years. You can be critical but being negative is not nice. Sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometimes I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… People within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing.”

On the work front, Karan recently wrapped up the seventh season of Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hostar. He is currently busy with his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.