Karan Johar admits to revealing the rapid fire questions to ‘SOTY’ actors beforehand

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who hosts the popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, admitted to telling the rapid fire questions to the Student of the Year (SOTY) actors before the episode.

“I did it once when I was shooting the Student of the Year episode with the three of them. I was so scared because they were new and I wanted them to come across well. That's the only time I have done it, (sic)” the director said in an interview.

According to sources, Karan didn’t clarify which installment of the film he was talking about. Student of the Year was a 2012 film which marked the Bollywood debut of Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The film got a sequel in 2019 starring Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Actors from both the fiilms have appeared on the show.

Alia Bhatt was massively trolled when she made her debut in the show for calling ‘Prithviaj Chauhan’ the President of India.

Karan is gearing up for the release of the seventh seaon of the show that will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be the first guests this season. A teaser for the fun filled episode was recently shared on social media and it got fans excited.

Reports state that actors like Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be coming to the show this year.

The popular show was first aired in 2004 and gained popularity due the personal format of the show. Karan has interviewed a lot of celebrities for the show till date and many of the episodes made headlines.

