Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor to receive Padma Shri award on November 8

After receiving the National Award on October 25, Kangana Ranaut will soon be travelling to Delhi to receive the fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri Award. The actress along with filmmaker Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor will be receiving the award in an official ceremony on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They were honoured with the same in January last year. The three celebrities were honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution to the field of performing arts.

According to reports, it’s a government function and the invitations have already been sent to the winners.

Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut had said in 2020, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country. (sic).”

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “humbled and overwhelmed. My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was 'too young', 'too raw' and it was 'too soon' to make things happen. Through the years I've realised it's never 'too soon' to live out your dreams and being 'too young' is probably the best thing. Today, as I'm conferred with the 4th highest civilian honor- ‘Padmashri’, I’m humbled. (sic).”

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to share the news and express his gratitude. “It's not very often that I am at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion...The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.(sic),” wrote Karan.

Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan. The President of India Ramnath Kovind will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.