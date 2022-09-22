Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan Khan's arrest on Koffee with Karan: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through

Celebrity interior designer and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, recently opened up about her eldest son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. Gauri spoke about the issue on the latest episode of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7, where she appeared along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Aryan got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Without taking her son Aryan's name, Karan said on the show: “It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family, I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that (sic).”

Responding to it, Gauri said, “Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone (sic).”

The celebrity interior designer also added that she was grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times.“And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this (sic).”

