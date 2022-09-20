Gauri Khan reveals one habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her on Koffee with Karan

Celebrity interior designer and the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan recently revealed one habit of the actor that annoys her the most. Gauri will be seen in the upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 7 with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, making their debut on the show.

A promo released for the episode shows Gauri revealing a habit of Shah Rukh which annoys her. She said that during a party, the actor often goes to see off the guests to their car as a gracious host. She said, “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house (sic).”

When asked by Karan Johar on the show what dating advice would Gauri like to give her daughter Suhana, she said, “Never date two boys at the same time (sic).” Gauri even said that if her love story with Shah Rukh was to be titled, it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film Brahmastra in a special appearance. The film, directed by Ayan Mukherji, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and was released in theatres on September 9. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's action drama film Pathaan. The film, which has been produced by Aditya Chopra, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The actor also has Atlee’s Jawaan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.