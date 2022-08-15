Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra wish fans for Independence Day

India celebrates its 75th year of freedom from the British empire today. On this Independence Day, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. He donned attire following the colours of the Indian flag. Many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, among many others, took to social media to wish their fellow Indians a Happy Independence day.

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan posted a picture of himself holding the Indian flag. He captioned the post,“Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day.. Jai Hind (sic)”

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Instagram to post a video of him and his family hoisting the tricolour. “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly (sic),” he wrote along with the post.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a compilation video of various flag hoisting, captioning it, “Celebrating 75 years of freedom…Happy Independence Day.”

Akshay Kumar posted a picture of him on Instagram holding the Indian flag. He wrote, “स्वतंत्रता की क़ीमत इतने बलिदान देकर जानी है। (We have understood the price of freedom after making these sacrifices). Let’s always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay @Indiaat75 (sic),”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared a picture of him hoisting the flag in Melbourne, Australia. He wrote, “Verified. सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा ॥(Our India is better than all the world) Happy #75thYearOfIndependenceDay !! (sic)”

Ajay Devgn also shared a video of him celebrating Independence Day at a film set. He captioned the post, “75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all (sic).”

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor also shared an Independence Day wish on his Instagram story.

Actress, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her with Virat Kohli with the tricolour visible in the background. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceday !Jai Hind (sic).”

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a video of him sprinting while holding the Indian flag. The actor captioned the post, “75 years of Indian Independence!!! Marching ahead with our heads held high! Jai Hind (sic).”

Bollywood actor, Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a video of him hoisting the flag, writing, “Happy Independence Day. Let’s bow our heads in honour of every brave soul who fought for our azaadi and salute our soldiers who have been protecting our borders for the last 75 years, so we could live the luxury called freedom. सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा। (sic)”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to post a video of him holding the tricolour. “Celebrating 75 glorious years of freedom....#HarGharTiranga