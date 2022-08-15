South Indian celebrities, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi wish everybody a Happy 75th Independence Day

Today, India celebrates its 75th year of independence. On this occasion, South Indian celebrities took to social media to wish all Indians a Happy Independence day. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan posted their wishes on Twitter wishing people on this day.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter wishing his fans on the 75th Independence Day. “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day #JaiHind #IndiaAt75 (sic),” the actor wrote. On Sunday, Rajinikanth requested his fans to hoist the national flag in their houses in a social media post.

Actor Kamal Haasan who is currently in the US according to sources, penned a letter in Tamil, wishing everybody on this occasion. The actor shared the letter on Twitter, captioning it, “My heartfelt Happy Independence Day wishes to every Indian celebrating 75th Independence Day! (sic)”

Telugu Megastar, Chiranjeevi, shared a picture of him saluting the Indian flag on Twitter. He captioned the picture in Telugu, writing, “Happy 75th Independence Day to all Indians!! Our tricolour national flag flutters proudly in front of my house (sic).”

Telugu actor Jr NTR also wished his fans on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Twitter in both Telugu and English. The actor wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind (sic).”

Kannada actor Yash also posted a picture of him and his family holding the tricolour. He wrote, “The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High. Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day (sic).”

Actor R Madhavan also wished his countrymen a Happy Independence day sharing a poster of his film Rocketry which read, “ Team Rocketery wishes all a Happy 75th Independence day (sic).” The actor captioned the post “Happy 75th Independence day to you all.”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda also wished everyone on the occasion on Twitter, writing, “We are Indians!!!

Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India (sic)”

Tamil film director Selvaraghavan shared a picture of a boy holding the India flag on Twitter, simply writing, “Happy Independence Day!”

Actor SJ Suryah also wished all Indians on Twitter, writing, “Happy 75th Independence Day Big salute to Our flag and the great freedom fighters who got this for Us (sic).”