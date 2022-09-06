Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan celebrate the victory of their team Trinbago Knight Riders

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the cricket team, Trinbago Knight Riders, and his son Aryan Khan celebrated the recent victory of the team. Trinbago Knight Riders won the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final by defeating Babarbos Royals by 10 runs on Sunday.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to express his excitement and congratulated the team. He shared a video of the team and wrote, “Every victory is special.... but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women's Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!! (sic).” The actor kept the background music of the video as the song, We Are The Champions, by the British rock band, Queen.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan brings Lord Ganpati home with his son AbRam

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan also took to his Instagram stories, congratulating the team, writing, “First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies! Hopefully, many more to come (sic).”

According to reports, Shah Rukh congratulated his Knight Riders franchise earlier this year on the addition of its first-ever women's team, sharing the Trinbago Knight Riders' announcement tweet. He wrote, “This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders and of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!! (sic)”

Also read: Aryan Khan breaks social media hiatus, posts pictures with siblings on Instagram

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero as the lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He will also appear in the upcoming film Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee and mark the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also has Nayanthara as the female lead.