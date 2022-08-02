It would be odd to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is riding high on the success of her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry. The actress has been receiving good reviews from the audience as well as from critics. But this wasn’t easy for this star kid. In her latest podcast, Janhvi opened up about how she was made to feel that she ‘got everything on a platter’ and got things that she ‘did not deserve’.

She was quoted as saying, “During Dhadak and Gunjan, I was made feel that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done. At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it. I work my ass off to give it back to them for what they have done for me, and because I am doing what I do because of their love. And then I realised that what I can do is to enjoy my work.”

She added that she tries to do her best with whatever she gets. She continued, “I do have respect for the fact that other people have lost out on the opportunity. But no thanks. I realised that what I can do is to make sure that I can give it more than my best and my everything. I don’t know about the beauty and talent I have, but I know about the hard work I have put in for all my films.”

Talking about the preparation for Good Luck Jerry, Janvi said she worked on her accent to get the character right. “I started training for my diction and dialect, and there is a specific rhythm to the Bihari accent and it’s so meetha. Once you tap into the rhythm it's difficult to get out of it. And then I was playing a girl from Bihar, in Punjab, amongst a gang, and I was the only girl in a group of thugs,” she said, adding that most of the crew and cast in the film was male and that at times, she felt intimidated.

“They (actors) were all in character, and most technicians were also male. They did make me comfortable, but it does feel funny because there are these very sweaty groups of men whose job is to intimidate you. I was not allowed to go back into the van because my character never had such privileges. I suddenly realised that we actors have such privileges when everyone including the light dadas and others are sweating it out on the set,” she added.

Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. Apart from the actress, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Siddharth Sen, the film is written by Pankaj Matta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L Rai, and Mahaveer Jain.

Recently, during the promotions of the film, Janhvi was also asked if she would like to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. The Dhadak actress replied by saying that it would be odd to star opposite them. “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but it would be a little odd to star opposite them. But I will love to work with them,” she told to a media outlet.

Further, Janhvi named Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor as the male superstars she would look good with on screen.