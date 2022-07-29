Budding actor Sahil Mehta on working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Good Luck Jerry and Raksha Bandhan

Sahil Mehta who made his debut with the Amazon Prime web series Made in Heaven followed by Guilty and Tabbar has his hands full with two much-awaited films. The actor has shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry which released today on Disney+ Hotstar. He will also be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. The film will be released on August 11. In Good Luck Jerry, Sahil plays the role of a 20-year-old Sikh boy, Jigar, who is learning the business of drugs and crime.



"Working on my role was really challenging since I had to completely change who I was in real life. However, I had a lot of pleasure exploring it thanks to this character. Each and every time you get to play a role, you get to discover a new aspect of yourself. It was a great experience for me to portray Jigar. I am both anxious and happy for my audience to see me in a new role," says Jigar.

Sahil Mehta and Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry

Talking about his experience of working with Janhvi on the sets of Good Luck Jerry, he says, “Janhvi Kapoor is a beautiful soul. She is really kind and wonderful to you. We gradually became good friends. She exuded positivity and created new energy wherever she came to the sets. Not only that, but she is an absolute ball of energy, and she has a ton of talent and expertise. I even taught her to play Bluff. I would love to work with her again sometime.”



