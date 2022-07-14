Sobhita Dhulipala shoots for her next in the UK 

Sobhita Dhulipala is stationed in the UK for her next film. On social media, the actor posted a picture from the snack aisle of the grocery mart.

Speaking about Sobhita’s schedule, a source informed, “Sobhita flew to the UK and is stationed there for a month. The actor will be starting the shoot for her new film soon."



The actor was recently seen in Major, with Adivi Sesh. Her lineup includes Made In Heaven season 2, The Night Manager, the Hollywood film Monkey Man, and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.



Sobhita has also finished Sitara, directed by Vandana Kataria. The film revolves around an interior designer and an aspiring chef. It follows the couple as they work out issues in their relationship. Sobhita stars alongside Rajeev Siddhartha in the film.