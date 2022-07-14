Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial documentary all set for a digital release

A new documentary on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is all set to make its debut on a digital platform. The film titled, A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media, will make its debut on NBC News Now. It will also be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, according to sources.

The creators of the documentary describe the movie saying, “The Depp vs Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions - those who couldn't get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases (sic).”

Also read: Amber Heard to write tell-all book after losing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp: Report



Sources added that the documentary features interviews including that of Amber's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence's CEO, Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gender violence expert, Jamie Abrams. NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and People Magazine's Nigel Smith will also appear in the documentary.



A Marriage on Trial is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit. It is based on the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded a compensation of $15 million ($10.35, after reductions in accordance with the state's statutory cap), according to media sources.

Reports state that Amber had recently demanded a new trial against Johhny Depp but her request was denied by the judge. The judge was asked by Amber’s lawyers to set aside the verdict of the trial which Depp won and declare it as a mistrial. This demand was rejected.



Also read: Disney to offer $301 million to Johnny Depp for return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6