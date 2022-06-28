Johnny Depp not in talks to reprise Jack Sparrow role in Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s representative has said that the actor is not in talks to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as the captain of the Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow, a popular media house reported. The media house cited an industry insider as the source of the intel.

It was recently reported that Disney is preparing a $301 million deal as an apology and request for Johnny Depp to reprise his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a Disney plus spin-off series on the life of Jack Sparrow. The deal reportedly also includes a sizable donation to a charity of Depp’s choice.

Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn, while cross-examining Depp, asked the actor about a statement he had made to the press. Referring to the interview, he asked “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film, correct (sic)?”

“That is true (sic),” the actor replied. Johnny later told his lawyer Camille Vasquez during questioning that he made the comment as he felt spurned and betrayed by Disney. The jury awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages, and actress Amber Heard $2 million.

Depp had sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed she penned in 2018, which was published in the Washington Post. The op-ed alleged that Depp was a ‘wife beater’ and she was a victim of domestic abuse. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor’s legal team argued that the Pirates franchise had dropped him from the film following the publication of the op-ed.