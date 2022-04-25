Here’s a timeline of all that happened so far in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard domestic violence case:

What initially appeared to be a seemingly straight-forward libel lawsuit has now turned into a “mudslinging soap opera” — in the words of Amber Heard’s lawyers — with one shocking revelation after another continuously emerging in the highly publicised, ongoing defamation trial for the lawsuit filed by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Amber has taken the stand that she faced domestic violence at the hands of Johnny during the time of their relationship, with the latter claiming that he never laid a finger on her and that he was the one facing physical and emotional abuse.

Here’s what we know about everything that reportedly happened during the proceedings so far, and how it all supposedly began:

2009: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of the 2011 film, The Rum Diary, which features Johnny as a journalist named Paul Kemp who takes a job in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Amber played the role of Chenault, the fiancé of a shady businessman who Paul falls for at first sight.

2011-2012: Amber and Johnny began dating after the latter’s relationship with his partner of 14 years, Vanessa Paradis, ended. He has two children with Vanessa.

2013: The first hints of assault and abuse allegedly began during this year, with Amber reportedly claiming that Johnny had hit her following an argument in which she had made fun of his tattoo ‘Wino Forever’. According to media sources, the tattoo is an altered version of ‘Winona Forever’ and is said to be a keepsake of Johnny’s relationship with actress Winona Ryder.

Johnny had refuted these claims and was quoted as saying by media reports, “It didn’t happen. Why would I take such great offence to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me (sic).”

2014: Amber was allegedly spotted wearing an engagement ring, resulting in questions about the duo’s relationship and whether they were truly engaged. In an interview that took place later, Johnny apparently confirmed the news to a popular media house and described himself as wearing a “chick’s ring,” adding, “It’s probably a dead giveaway, isn’t it? Not very subtle (sic).”

Also read: Intruder breaks into Johnny Depp’s house, takes a shower and makes himself a drink

Later in the year, Amber reportedly came out with an allegation that Johnny had assaulted her on a private plane flying from Boston to Los Angeles. According to Amber, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had been highly intoxicated.

However, Johnny has now claimed in court that he took two oxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted back then — locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep there to avoid her “badgering”.

He also testified in court that he drank only a glass of champagne while boarding the flight. However, contradicting his own claim were texts that he reportedly sent to actor Paul Bettany at the time, saying he had consumed half a bottle of whiskey, “a thousand Red Bull vodkas,” and two bottles of champagne before the flight.

Amber’s lawyers also highlighted text messages that Johnny had sent to her after the flight, which allegedly read, “Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret… I must get better (sic).”

2015: Johnny and Amber tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles residence.

In the same year, Johnny alleged that the Aquaman actress had reportedly become enraged after the former’s lawyers asked for a prenup to be signed. As the argument escalated, Johnny claimed that she had allegedly thrown two bottles of vodka at him, the second of which had shattered and severed the end of his middle finger, resulting in the bone showing.

Johnny is also said to have used the blood from his finger to write on his walls and recount lies in which he had caught Amber. The actor added during his testimony in court that he lied at the hospital back then about his injury to protect Amber. In response to this claim, Amber’s lawyers have now said in court that he cut his own finger.

2016: In what appeared to be the final (and the most flabbergasting) row of the couple during their marriage, Johnny had allegedly confronted Amber about smearing human faecal matter on his side of their shared bed, with the latter responding that their dogs were the reason behind that. The argument reportedly spiralled to a point where — according to Johnny — Amber called her friends up and pretended that he was hitting her. Johnny claimed that Amber had said to her friends on the phone, “Stop hitting me Johnny! (sic),” though he was not standing anywhere near her.

Soon after this incident, Amber went to a California court to seek a restraining order against him and was allegedly photographed with bruise marks on her face.

She also filed for divorce citing physical abuse under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and referred to an incident in which Johnny had supposedly thrown a phone at her face, resulting in a bruise.This incident was allegedly investigated by Los Angeles police and a spokesperson was quoted as saying by media sources that no such crime had taken place.

Also read: Amber Heard admits to punching Johnny Depp after he tried to throw her sister down the stairs

2017: Amber rescinded her request for a restraining order against Johnny and requested for spousal support during a deposition.

The duo also released a joint statement that read: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm (sic).”

Amber received $7 million as the divorce settlement, which she claimed she donated to charity.

What’s more, the former couple further signed a non-disparagement clause which aimed to prevent both of them from speaking ill of the marriage or divorce proceedings.

2018: Amber wrote an op-ed piece for a well-known media organisation, in which she said, “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out (sic).”

2019: Johnny filed the defamation lawsuit, which is currently in motion in court, and referred to Amber as a “perpetrator” of domestic abuse. He also claimed that Amber was fabricating allegations of abuse to generate “positive publicity”.

In a counterclaim filed that attempted to get Johnny’s suit dismissed, Amber described scars on her hands and feet from when he allegedly dragged her through broken glass during one such fight.

2020: Recordings of what seemed to be Amber’s voice were published by media houses, in which she appeared to be admitting to physical violence against Johnny. Some of the snippets from the alleged conversation: “I’m sorry that I didn’t... hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched (sic).”

Also read: Elon Musk denies threesome with Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, supermodel Cara

“I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you (sic).” Johnny had reportedly responded to this by saying, “I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other. Because had we continued it, it would have gotten f***ing bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death, we are a f***ing crime scene right now (sic).”

Amber replied, “I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I f***ing sometimes get so mad I lose it (sic).”

The same year, Johnny also filed a defamation case against The Sun, which had carried an article calling him a “wife beater”. However, the judge ruled that their description had been accurate.

Later, Johnny, who was supposed to play the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, was removed from the cast.

2022: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s libel case trial begins in Virginia, USA.

(All information in the above report has been taken from IANS, AP and other media sources. Indulge could not verify the above information independently.)