An unidentified man reportedly broke into actor Johnny Depp’s residence in Hollywood Hills and was caught taking a shower at his place. The man had also made himself a drink, according to the police.

One of the actor’s neighbours had spotted a homeless man in the backyard of the house near the pool. When the neighbour confronted him, the man hopped the fence and took off, which got him closer to the 57-year-old star’s house, according to media reports. This had prompted the neighbour to call the police.

When cops arrived, the man had reportedly been taking a shower and refused to open the door, after which the cops kicked down the door.

Also read: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Ex-wife responds to Depp's accusation that she did donate $7 million to charity

Sources also said that the intruder also made a drink from himself from the actor’s collection.

The man has been booked for felony vandalism and taken to the police station.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that someone has broken into Johnny’s residence. Back in January, an unidentified woman was booked for allegedly forcing her way into the actor's house, triggering the alarm system. She had then tried to flee before being apprehended at a property nearby. Thankfully, Johnny Depp wasn't at home during both these incidents.