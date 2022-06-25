Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to dating rumors

In a recent interview, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez revealed her boyfriend's reaction to the rumours of her and Johnny Depp dating.

Camille Vasquez, along with Ben Chew, represented actor Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Lawyer Camille has represented the actor for four years and was recently promoted to a partner at her law firm after they won the case against Heard.

Camille came to the spotlight and captured the hearts of Depp's fans with her cross-questioning skills in the televised court proceedings, but that also led to rumours she was dating Johnny Depp.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Vasquez stated that her boyfriend Edward Owen has been really supportive of her and has no issues with the dating rumours.

"He's wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I've worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He's just wonderful and supportive," she said.

In the interview, she also said that she will continue to work for Johnny and that there might be another "potential trial" coming up in July.

Camille had previously called the dating rumours between her and her actor client 'sexist' in nature, and stated that it is unethical for a lawyer to date clients.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, has been making headlines with his on-stage appearances. He was recently seen performing with Jeff Beck in Helsinki and is also scheduled for a Europe tour with his rock band Holywood Vampires in 2023.

Also read | Amber Heard to write tell-all book after losing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp: Report