Amber Heard to write tell-all book after losing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp: Report

Actress Amber Heard, who has been making headlines for her highly-publicised defamation trial against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, is now set to write a tell-all book.

The 36-year-old actress is reportedly excited about the new book, and was quoted as saying that she has “nothing to lose” now that the proceedings of the widely discussed dispute are over. An insider from a popular media house was quoted as saying by reports, “Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all. (sic).”

Amber Heard lost the slander trial as the jury declared that she had defamed Johnny on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Johnny was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Amber was given $2 million in her countersuit as the jury also found that the former had defamed her through his attorney.

A few days back, Heard was spotted shopping at a TJ Maxx discount retail store in the Hamptons amid a looming $8.3 million judgment. The 36-year-old actress had worn blue jeans and a long-sleeved, white button-down shirt while shopping with her younger sister, Whitney Henriquez.

On the other hand, Johnny has reportedly moved on from the trial. He took the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland. The Pirates of the Caribbean star will soon release a joint album with his musical partner, Beck.