Amber Heard welcomes baby girl, Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa congratulates her

Aquaman actress Amber Heard recently stated that she has welcomed her first child via surrogacy, a baby girl whom she named Oonagh Paige Heard. The actress took to her social media and stated that Oonagh was born with the help of a surrogate a few months ago in April.

The 35-year-old wrote, “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.” She also posted a beautiful and rather serene photograph with her daughter. Here's the post:





Amber Heard is soon to be seen in the next instalment of Aquaman. Her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa commented on Amber’s cost and congratulated her. Amber is reportedly in a relationship with cinematographer Bianca Butti.

But reports state she is Oonagh’s sole legal parent. She was previously married to Johnny Depp. Their separation followed a bitter divorce and an ongoing legal battle.