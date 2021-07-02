Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani demand 'Justice for Bruno'

Another terrible incident of animal cruelty came to light when news about a dog was clubbed to death by three boys at the Adimalathura beach in Kerala on Monday. Bruno, a black Labrador was killed by two minor boys and a young man who severely thrashed the canine.

A video purportedly showing the canine being severely thrashed was shared on social media, and people have been demanding #JusticeforBruno. The men apparently dumped the dead body of the dog into the sea after they recorded their crime on camera.

Now, many voices from the film fraternity have come forward asking #JusticeforBruno. Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani shared stories on their Instagram, demanding #JusticeforBruno. Alia wrote, "Disgusting! They cannot get away with this! Until they are punished, people with a twisted mindset are not going to change."

Disha Patani posted, "Stop animal cruelty. Every animal on this planet deserves to be loved and treated well."

Bruno was jointly taken care of by eight siblings. Christuraj, one of the siblings, shared the video of the crime on Facebook that spread like wildfire on the Internet.