Did Lisa Haydon just hint at the birth of her third baby in the Instagram comments section?

Lisa Haydon hinted at the birth of her third baby in response to a user's comment on her Instagram post

Actress Lisa Haydon, who was pregnant with her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, announced the news of their baby’s birth in an unexpected manner. She didn’t make the announcement through a post on social media, but hinted at it indirectly in the comments section of her latest post.

Lisa posted a short video on June 27 of her campaign for the skincare brand Bioré India, where she appears to be without a baby bump. Seeing this, a user commented on her post asking where her baby was. The user had written, “Hey can you tell me please where’s your 3 tiny baby (sic),” to which the actress replied, “In my arms.”

Check out her reply here:

Lisa and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani, are parents to two sons, Zack and Leo. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Zack in 2017, and their second boy Leo in 2020.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in February 2021 on Instagram and shared a photo of herself with her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, “With my very little woman (sic).”

Lisa said in an interview to media sources that her due date was June 22, and that she could “feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner.” She was quoted as saying, “Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner (sic).”

She also spoke about her nervousness over becoming a mother for the third time, when she already had a baby right now in her arms. Lisa wrote in an Instagram post. “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks (sic).”

The actress also posted pictures from her baby shower recently on Instagram. In the photos shared, Lisa and the other guests were seen wearing matching white outfits with crowns made of white flowers. Pictures of a lavish spread of white and pink meringue cookies, chocolate cake, fresh fruit and wine were also posted.

Lisa, who was born in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai to a Tamil man and Australian woman, made her debut in Bollywood with the 2010 film Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor.

Lisa is known for her roles in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, The Shaukeens, Rascals, and Housefull 3. She also acted in the web-series The Trip and was last seen as a judge on the television show Top Model India.