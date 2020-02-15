Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS): Actress Lisa Haydon has become a proud mother for the second time. She along with her husband Dino Lalvani recently welcomed a newborn into the family.



Announcing the arrival of the little Leo in her life, Lisa on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her first child Zack with his brother Leo.



"This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama."

"‘Leo & Zack' #Brothers. And my forever valentine - Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution," Lisa wrote.



Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.