Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS): Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini.



The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.



Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account.



"Pelli panulu started... Mussssikk starts... Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.



In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti.

His fiancée Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.



Shalini has pursued Master's in Business Management from a UK university.

She has known Nithiin for over eight years.

Actor Nithiin and his girlfriend Shalini (Photo: IANS)