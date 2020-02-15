Telugu actor Nithiin engaged to longtime girlfriend Shalini, hosts pre-wedding function in Hyderabad
Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS): Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini.
The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.
Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account.
"Pelli panulu started... Mussssikk starts... Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.
In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti.
His fiancée Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.
Shalini has pursued Master's in Business Management from a UK university.
She has known Nithiin for over eight years.