Vignesh Shivan posts pictures of Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan from his wedding with Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh with guests at their wedding

Tamil director, Vignesh Shivan recently took to social media posting a series of pictures with celebrity guests from his wedding with actress Nayanthara, marking the celebration for one month of their marriage.

The Naanum Rowdydhaan director married Nayanthara on June 9, 2022. Many popular celebrities had attended the function. Vignesh posted pictures of celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Mani Ratnam from the wedding.

On a picture with Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, he wrote, “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir! Blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day (sic)."

On another post which features Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the director captioned the picture, writing,“What more can anyone ask for! King Khan Shah Rukh Khan! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time with him ! Bliss! Blessed! One month anniversary (sic)."

On a picture featuring the couple with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, S.J. Surya and Anirudh Ravichander, Vignesh wrote along with the picture, “Happy moments of life.”

Other high profile guests at the function included names lik A.R. Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Suriya Sivakumar and Jyothika.

According to sources, the couple had jetted to Thailand to celebrate their honeymoon. Vighnesh had earlier shared some pictures from the vacation on social media.

On the workfront, Nayanthara will be seen in big projects like Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

