Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now officially married! Take a look at the pictures from the wedding

Actress Nayanthara (37) and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan (36) tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of family and close friends.

The filmmaker took to social media on June 9 to share the first set of pictures from their wedding. He wrote in the Instagram post’s caption, “On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara (sic).”

Here are the pictures from the wedding:

A day before the wedding, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Nayanthara. Sharing pictures of the two of them together, he wrote in the caption, ““Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s. thanking God, the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life!! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! (sic)”

Take a look at the post here:

During a press conference in Chennai earlier, Vignesh Shivan was quoted as saying by media sources, “Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving onto the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It is going to be an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and close friends (sic).”

He explained that the couple had earlier planned to get married in Tirupati, but had to give up that idea later. He added that the duo would meet the media and have lunch with them on June 11. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Initially, we planned to get married at Tirupathi temple, but due to logistics issues that didn't happen. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together (sic).”

According to reports, the guest list for the wedding and reception will include some of the most popular names from the Indian film industry: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Another rumour that is making its rounds about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s documentary is that filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon would direct the wedding ceremony, which will later be made into a documentary and sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price. The wedding documentary will reportedly premiere on Netflix. Incidentally, no mobile phones were allowed at the venue, according to reports.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating in 2015 when they worked together for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In 2016, the couple confirmed their relationship at an award ceremony.