Vignesh Shivan to produce Gujarati film, Shubh Yatra

Director Vignesh Shivan's production house Rowdy Pictures has announced that it is set to produce its first Gujarati film titled Shubh Yatra. It will be directed by Manish Saini.

The film will mark the foray of Rowdy Pictures into Gujarati cinema.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Vignesh Shivan said, "Happy to announce our first entry into Gujarati Cinema with their superstar Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar. Directed by National Award winner Manish Saini, Shubh Yatra will be the first film from Rowdy Pictures. Looking forward to a continuous consistent journey here."

Interestingly, Monal Gajjar, who plays the female lead in Shubh Yatra, has previously acted in the Tamil film, Sigaram Thodu, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead.

Responding to Vignesh Shivan's tweet, Monal Gajjar said, "Very happy and warm welcome to Gujarati industry Vignesh Shivan, Rowdy Pictures. Jai Shri Krishna. Our 'Shubh Yatra' starting now."

Vignesh Shivan's production house last backed Koozhangal (Pebbles), which went on to emerge as India's official entry to the Oscars.

On the direction front, Vignesh Shivan next has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, all set to release on April 28 this year.