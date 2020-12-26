Paava Kadhaigal, an anthology helmed by four celebrated Tamil directors was released on the OTT platform - Netflix. The anthology has four short films each dealing with honour in a different way. Vignesh Shivan who directed Love Panna Uttaranum, penned a heartfelt note to his fans thanking them for the love his short film received.

Of the four stories in Paava Kadhaigal, Vignesh’s Love Panna Uttaranum is made differently. This story that features Kalki Koechlin and Anjali in the lead roles belongs to the dark humour genre. It deals with honour killing and also talks about the LGBTQ community. Vignesh adds humour to tackle these sensitive issues and people have only enjoyed watching it.

With all the positive talk and reviews, the filmmaker penned a rather emotional note on Twitter for his fans. “Thanks for the overwhelming response for #PaavaKadhaigalOnNetflix To everyone who loved my film #LovePannaUttranum thank u guys for ur views, opinions, and support as always. For all those who didn’t like it, I’ve noted down the points & will make sure it’s more tight next time,” shared the director.