Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issued legal notice for wearing footwear inside Tirupati; couple apologises

Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have received a legal notice for violating rules at the Tirumala temple, Tirupati.

The couple tied the knot on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram and visited the temple a day after their wedding. In pictures that went viral on social media, Nayanthara was seen wearing her footwear while walking inside the temple premises. The Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore has prohibited wearing footwear inside the temple.

The Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore told media sources, “She (Nayanatara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine". Adding that the actor will soon receive legal notice for her action, he added, “We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her (sic)."



Also read: Actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are now officially married! Take a look at the pictures from the wedding

Meanwhile, Vignesh has also issued an apology for violating the temple rules. “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple (sic)," he was quoted as saying.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married at Sheraton Grand in an intimate ceremony with close friend and family. Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others, were among the attendees.

During a previous media interaction, Vignesh had revealed that he and the actress had originally planned for the wedding to take place in Tirupati. Their plan was cancelled due to logistical issues.





Also read: US judge dismisses rape lawsuit seeking $24.9 million from Cristiano Ronaldo