Deepika Padukone to make special appearance in Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for Project K with Prabhas in Hyderabad, will reportedly make a special appearance in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film, Jawan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

The report added that Shah Rukh and Atlee met the actress in Hyderabad and discussed the shoot dates. “Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains (sic),” a media house quoted a source as saying.

The source added in the report, “Deepika was shooting for her ambitious film, Project K in Hyderabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee met the actress and even discussed the dynamics of her character as well as the shoot dates. Everything should be on paper in a fortnight (sic).”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also stars Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in crucial roles.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle on June 4 to share his first look from Jawan. He wrote in the caption, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief... (sic).”

Deepika has several other projects lined up this year, including Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She also has a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. The actress was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.