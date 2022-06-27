Kollywood actress Nayanthara's wedding choker gets trending

Actress Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in her wedding ensemble when she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022. Her attire was designed and handcrafted by Monica Shah in JADE’s signature vermillion red, and the temples of Hoysala inspired the intricate tone-on-tone embroidery. But in all that stunning red, what stood out dramatically was the bold Zambian Emerald Choker, the Goenka India signature satlada and the latest edition Polki and Large Russian Tumble necklace. The piece that has everyone's attention is the season's favourite - in fact, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also caught the trend with a deconstructed Maharani choker necklace at Cannes recently. From accentuating an understated look to actually making a statement, chokers can add to any style. We bring you five statement chokers that promise to make you the talk of the town…

Top brass

The Casey Choker by Suneet Varma

This choker ties the modern with the old with its mix of age-old techniques of hand-carved stones and a modern setting. It is designed by Suneet Varma and is available on the Aulerth website. The stones stand at a total of 48.5 carats. The piece has an anti-allergen coating and a 22-karat gold plating and is made with recycled brass.

Price: Rs. 72,000

Off the cuff

The Valley of Flowers choker from Tribe Amrapali

The traditional Navratna has been given a contemporary makeover in this piece designed by Tribe Amrapali, available on the Aulerth website. Made with carved centre stones of over 120 carats and recycled brass, it has a protective layer, anti-allergen coating, and a 22-karat gold plating. What comes as a surprise is that it can be worn both as a choker and as a bracelet.

Price: Rs. 85,000

Crystal clear

The Harmonia Choker from Swarovski

This choker has oversized clear, cushion-cut crystals arranged in a prong setting. It is this design that lends an illusion of floating to the piece. Designed by Swarovski’s Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert for Collection I, it is a part of the company’s Harmonia collection.

Price: Rs. 70,000

Shine like a pearl

The Green Gold Polki Navratan Choker Necklace by Vintage Intention

Pearls, jade, navratans, polki and gold together compose this choker from Vintage Intention. It has a centrepiece, with ten lines of seed pearls on either side of it. The choker has encrusted navratans on the centrepiece, with thin streams of gold running all around them. It is a handmade beauty and is available on Jaypore’s website in the State of Shine collection.

Price: Rs. 1,41,620

Grand gesture

A bold choker from the Aabha bridal collection from TBZ

This heavy piece of jewellery is a blend of old and new. This piece is found under the Aabha bridal collection on TBZ's website. With antique red and white Kundan work, this piece evokes a sense of the regal, yet maintains a contemporary style.

Price: On request