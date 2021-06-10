Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed for almost every A-lister wedding at this point, so no one batted an eye when Yami Gautam's sister, actor Surilie Gautam wore a hot pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her sister's intimate Himachali wedding to director Aditya Dhar. But turns out, she picked a lehenga that's already been under the limelight as B-town fashionistas can't get enough of this chic raw silk piece.

Turns out, Alia Bhatt wore this hand-embroidered lehenga choli by Sabyasachi when she and Ranbir Kapoor made their first public appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Alia chose a lime green version of the number, which is from Sabyasachi's brial couture line, An Endless Summer. Interestingly, the SS18 line was envisioned by the designer as an almost ready-to-wear take on bridal couture, since the pieces are lighter, more wearable and mainly feature bright colours with minimal work.

Sabysachi's An Endless Summer line focused on wearable pieces

Interestingly, the lehenga is peak bridesmaid chic as it's practical, effervescent and also has a transitional quality. Surilie's pink lehenga featured a antique ‘tilla’ border and came with a modest ghera, and a dupatta lined with a signature zardosi border and she paired the lehenga with elaborate traditional gold jewellery.