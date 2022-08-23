Aryan Khan breaks social media hiatus, posts pictures with siblings on Instagram

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has posted his first social media update since the 2021 drug bust case where he was arrested on charges of possessing banned narcotic substances. Taking to his Instagram, Aryan shared a couple of pictures with his siblings, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. He captioned the post, “Hat-trick”.

The first picture shows the three siblings hugging each other. Aryan was seen sporting an olive green t-shirt and a denim jacket, Suhana donned a denim co-ordinated outfit while Abram was seen in a black hoodie and blue jeans. The second picture is a close-up of Aryan and AbRam as they look into the camera.

Shah Rukh commented on the post, writing, “Why I don't have these pictures!!!!! Give them to me NOW! (sic).” Aryan replied to the comment on the social media platform, saying, “'ll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha (sic).”

Suhana Khan who will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film, The Archies, was supposedly cropped out of the second picture. She wrote in the comment section, “Thanks for the crop.” Later she added another comment, saying, “Love u (sic).”

In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs. He had to spend three weeks in custody before he was granted bail by a Mumbai court. The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.