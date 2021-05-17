Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production.

A picture that was leaked from the graduation ceremony showed an image of Aryan Shah Rukh Khan’s face on a jumbotron. Aryan is seen wearing a graduation robe and holding his degree, with the words, “Class of 2020. Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts,” written below.

Interestingly, Julian, the son of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star Lisa Kudrow — who is known for her role as Phoebe Buffay — also graduated from USC on Sunday. She shared a photo of herself with him at the ceremony on Instagram and wrote. “Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him. @juls_magewls. (sic)”

Check out the post here:

Shah Rukh had earlier said to media sources that Aryan did not wish to be an actor like him but wanted to be a film director. Shah Rukh said Aryan was wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between the two of them if his son chose to be an actor. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can. He looks nice, he’s tall and… okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” Shah Rukh was quoted as saying.

However, Shah Rukh Khan and his son did work together on the Hindi dubbing for the Hollywood film The Lion King. While Shah Rukh voiced Mufasa, Aryan gave the voice for grown-up Simba.

Actress Ananya Panday too has spoken about Aryan’s interest in direction. Ananya, who is Aryan’s friend, had earlier said, “Aryan is more inclined towards direction, which I think he’s great at. He’s very creative; he’s a very good writer, very witty and smart. He did Simba’s voiceover so well! So selfishly I’d like to say I hope he becomes an actor one day.”

In another interview conducted earlier, Shah Rukh said Aryan “talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day.” The actor had told media sources, “But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool.”

Talking about other candid moments that the father and son share, Shah Rukh said, “When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he’s learnt. I’m from Delhi and I’ve also been that age and my vocabulary of Hindi gaalis is fantastic. So when he tells me one, I tell him that I’ll teach him another version of it. So that’s cool.”