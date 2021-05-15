Eid Ul Fitr celebrations were muted across the globe. In India too, Bollywood celebrities too celebrated it within their homes. Superstar Shahrukh Khan who usually wishes throngs of fans gathered outside his house 'Mannat' in Bandra in Mumbai, wished them virtually with a black and white picture. He posted the picture with the caption, "Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world. May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Shahrukh wore a white shirt and sported a bandana. His salt n' pepper look was complemented by his sunglasses, and his selfie made the day for millions of his fans who wished him Eid Mubarak.

Some of the fans' comments read: "The most handsome man," "World's biggest movie star," and "Finally hamra wala Eid ka chand dikh gaya.. Hamri to eid ban gayi (Our moon is spotted, our Eid is made)."



SRK was busy with the IPL, supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders, before the tournament was halted owing to a few players, coaches and support staff testing positive.