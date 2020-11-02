It’s Shahrukh Khan’s birthday today. And as the superstar turns 55, wishes start pouring from all corners. From his close friends in the industry to his fans everyone unites and makes the actor trend on Twitter.

Here’s what director and choreographer Farah Khan has to say:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also shared pics with SRK in the frame.

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a small video clip of him dancing with the Badshah of Bollywood on Twitter. His sweet caption read more like a fan than a colleague working in the same industry: “From dancing on your songs in all my school functions to standing outside your house for hours and to sharing the stage with you and having such wonderful conversations with you. It’s always such an honour. I love you a lot and will always pray for your good health and happiness.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a pic of them shaking their legs in her Instagram story.

From the Bengali Film industry, Rituparna Sengupta shared a throwback picture of her with the birthday boy in a gold suit.

Shahrukh’s birthday countdown began a month ago on Twitter and since last evening, the star is trending on Twitter.