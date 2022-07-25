South Korean people know about Shah Rukh Khan, says actress Anushka Sen

Television actress and model, Anushka Sen who recently travelled to South Korea to work on her debut projects, opened up about how people from Korea aren’t ‘very aware’ of Indian cinema, according to media sources.

Anushka told media sources earlier this year that she will star in a Korean web show as well as a movie; she also announced that she will begin hosting a chat show called Not Just a Chat show.

Also read: 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star Anushka Sen to host 'Not Just A Chat Show'

Media sources reported that Anushka opened up about the Korean audience in a recent interview in which she said, “They watch a lot of different kinds of content. They have watched some Hindi films, but they don’t know much about it. They don’t know about our culture that much, unfortunately, and that’s why when I was in Korea, in every meeting I was going to, I was telling them about my culture. Our culture, industry, and our films. They don’t know a lot about it. But they know some people like Shah Rukh Khan. Who doesn’t know Shah Rukh Khan? We all love him (sic)”

She went on to say, “They know some of the older films. They’re really hyped about Indian food, which came as a surprise for me. And actually, some of the Korean recipes are inspired by Indian spices and our curries. So there is a connection between Korea and India, even though it’s very little right now. But I see it becoming stronger in the future since we love them so much. And they love guests. The way they treated me and welcomed me was so sweet and warm. I had a great time and I can’t wait to go back again. (sic)”

Also read: Delhi rides the Korean wave

Anushka is known to the Indian audience as one of the contestants in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; she is also known for portraying the role of Meher in the fantasy show Baalveer. She also portrayed Manikarnika Rao in the television series Jhansi Ki Rani.