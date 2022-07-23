'Khatron Ke Khiladi' star Anushka Sen to host 'Not Just A Chat Show'

Anushka Sen, who was on the cast of the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani and also seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will host a talk show titled Not Just A Chat Show.

Anushka Sen shared the guest list of Not Just A Chat Show and said that the show is very interestingly lined up as every episode is different and the show will have two actresses - one Krystle Dsouza and the other Riddhima Pandit, the Aesthetic Physician Dr. Monica Jacob and Shipra Khanna who is the winner of Master Chief, "So, we wanted every episode to be different. So, the conversations are very different, and it is very interesting to know their struggles, life stories, and journeys."

The show's format is informal, and celebrities will be seen sharing BTS moments and gossip. In a candid conversation with the host, they will be discussing their work, food habits, skincare, and personal life.

Anushka told media sources, "I am all excited and jittery as this is my first show as an anchor. I have never hosted a chat show before and therefore when the offer came to me, I said yes without batting an eyelid. The concept of the show is extremely unique, without a set of pre-drafted questions (sic)."

"So, guys stay tuned for me asking some masaledaar questions to our guests. I promise the audience will see me having a candid chat with the guests as they spill the beans on their personal and professional lives. The show will give the audience what they really want to know about their favourite celebs. What better than that, right? (sic)," she added while briefing about the concept.

Not Just A Chat Show will soon start airing on July 24, 2022 and will premiere every Sunday on Zee Cafe India. Her fans, who root for her ardently, are quite excited about Anushka's new venture and have dropped amazing comments for the actress.

