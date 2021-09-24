Here's why Rahul Vaidya doesn't care about the results of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rahul Vaidya, one of the finalists who have braved all odds and faced their fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is not concerned about the results that will be out this weekend. A strong believer in destiny, the singer tells us, “I just do a show with all my heart. I believe whatever is destined for me will happen no matter what. So, I give my best and leave the rest to destiny”.

This is Rahul’s third reality show (he was a part of Indian Idol and Bigg Boss 14) and he admits that this show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, the entertainer also concedes that he did not enjoy doing the stunts as much as he enjoyed watching the show on television. Talking about the tasks that gave him a hard time, he says, “Though all the stunts were equally challenging, there were these two particular stunts that were extremely challenging for me. During one, I was tied to a rotating wheel and had to open the lock underwater. And the second one was with the pigs. I didn’t enjoy those tasks at all”.

The show, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is known for overcoming extreme fear and phobia, and Rahul tells us that he did overcome a lot of his fears but at the same time, has developed a new phobia too. “Before going to the show I had a phobia of snakes and water and I have overcome both. But I have come back with the fear of heights, now,” and he adds, “I realised that the element of phobia is all in the mind and once you overcome that, things become easier. I am so happy that I am the first musician to come this far.”

Post-KKK Rahul wants to focus on music and informs that a Navratri special song will soon be launched before the festive season kicks in. Post that he doesn’t want to overexpose himself and wants to release one song every two months.

