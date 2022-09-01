Shah Rukh Khan brings Lord Ganpati home with his son AbRam 

Keeping up with his tradition of bringing home Lord Ganpati every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, this year too, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, welcomed the deity home with his son AbRam Khan. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of the Ganesh idol, writing, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (sic).”

As the city of Mumbai soaks in the colours of its grandest festival, Shah Rukh welcomed the God to his Mannat residence in Bandra. Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Diwali are the festivals when fans of the star eagerly await an update on the way he celebrates each occasion every year.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also wished their fans for the occasion on social media. Amitabh took to Instagram, posting a picture of a Ganesh made of peepal leaves. He captioned the picture, “Ganesh Chaturthi kee haardik aur anek anek shubhakaamanaen (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi) (sic).”

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also wished her followers in an Instagram Story. She wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace (sic).”

Akshay too shared a picture of Ganesh on his Instagram stories and wished his fans, writing, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero as the lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. He will also appear in the upcoming film Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee and mark the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also has Nayanthara as the female lead.