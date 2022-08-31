This Ganesh Chaturthi go quirky with your modak

Ganesh Chaturthi is all about modaks, but what about the ones who choose to go quirky? Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Executive Chef of Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort shares with us an exclusive recipe for you to stir up this festive season. Named Modak with a Twist, this modak will not only leave you smacking your lips but is quite a promising treat for sore eyes.

Ingredients:

1. Coconut Cream (Chaokoh)- 350ml

2. Coconut Milk (first extract from 4-5 whole dry coconut)- 150ml

3. Organic Jaggery Powder (100gm)

4. Kerala Vanilla Beans- 1 pod

5. Curd

6. Assorted Berries- 50gms

Method:

1. Break open the coconut retaining water

2. Scrape flesh out and cut into small pieces

3. Blend the coconut in a high speed blender with the coconut water until smooth

4. Double strain in a muslin cloth to get the coconut milk and retain the shells

5. In a pot (medium-low heat), whisk together coconut cream, coconut milk, jiggery powder and vanilla extract.

6. Remove the pot from heat when it begins to simmer and let it cool.

7. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the curd until smooth.

8. Slowly stream in the coconut mixture while vigorously whisking. Keep whisking until the custard is mixed together.

9. Pour the mixture into the coconut shells carefully without tipping, till three quarters full.

10. Next, carefully pour lukewarm water into the baking tray until it reaches halfway up the sides. Slide into the oven.

11. Preheat the oven to 165 degrees and bake for 40 to 45 minutes until the outside of the custard is set with a slight jiggle in the centre.

12. Let it cool down to room temperature before chilling it in the refrigerator.

13. Cover the tray and let it chill for at least 4 hours.

14. Sprinkle jaggery powder on top before serving.

15. Melt the jaggery until it’s caramelized with a kitchen torch.

16. Serve garnished with fresh berries and coconut shavings.