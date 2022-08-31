Film avatars of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan seen in Ganesh Chaturthi pandals

Ganesha idols based on the films, RRR, and Pushpa: The Rise

With south-Indian movies having appeared on the pan-Indian radar in the recent past with the success of films like Pushpa: The Rise and RRR, it is not surprising to see Ganesh idol versions of Telugu film stars, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan in pandals across the country. Many users shared pictures of the idols on social media that have gone viral.

With devotees going the extra mile to make their pandals and idols stand out, Ganesha idols are seen in various avatars, many of which reflect current social, political, and cultural developments every year.

Ganesha idols armed with bows and arrows, fashioned on Ram Charan's role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju in RRR have been winning hearts this year.

Insane Craze of @AlwaysRamCharan



RamCharan's character from RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh chaturdhi with lot of Alluri idols #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/MmBSQxQdzT — (@im_RCult) August 31, 2022

Also read: Artisanal treats with a twist this Ganesh Chaturthi

After creating a buzz at the Independence Day Parade in New York, stylish star Allu Arjun is now the talk of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. As the famous Ganapati festival arrived, the fever of Allu's character of Pushpa Raj (Pushpa: The Rise) was seen taking over the Ganpati idols.