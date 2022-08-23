Allu Arjun goes global: After NYC parade, actor seen with K-pop band Tri.be in the song, ‘Memu Aagamu’

Pushpa - The Rise star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the India Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the actor appeared in a music video along with the popular K-pop band Tri.be.

In the song Memu Aagamu, performed by Armaan Malik, the actor can be seen grooving with one of the world's most famous K-pop groups. Sources added that it is the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian celebrity.

Taking to his social media handles, Allu shared a video in which he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that made their rounds on social media. “So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow (sic),” the actor wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual India Day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures. The actor was trending all over social media. According to sources, around five lakh people gathered at the parade, during which the actor was also seen saying, “Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi (It’s India’s tricolour, it will never go down),” while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, the makers of the sequel for Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule has commenced shooting. Sources said the shooting for the film started on August 22 with a pooja ceremony. The film, which will be helmed by Sukumar, will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.