Vijay Sethupathi to join the team of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa sequel

Vijay Sethupathi who has been receiving accolades for his performance in Lokesh Kanagraj’s Vikram, might be seen in the second part of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule, state media sources. The first installment of the film series, Pushpa: The Rise was appreciated by the masses and went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2021. The fans of the series are eagerly waiting for the sequel and the speculation of Sethupathi joining the project has raised the stakes for the film.

Reportedly, Sethupathi was approached for the role of officer Bhanwar Singh in the first part but he had to decline the offer due to date issues. The role was finally played by Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil who made his Telugu debut with the film. Fahadh’s performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Pushpa tells the story of a sandalwood smuggler played by Allu Arjun and how he rises through the ranks in the smuggling mafia. The first part showed the rise of the character and according to sources the second part will focus on the enmity between Pushpa and Fahad’s character, Bhanwar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Reports state that the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor will be playing the role of a senior officer in the film, which will be crucial to the story. The film is said to begin production by September or October, 2022.

Currently, Allu Arjun is taking a break at the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania before he gets busy with the shoot of the Sukumar-directed sequel. The actor’s wife, Allu Sneha, posted a family photo from the vacation on her Instagram page. In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen having a good time with his wife and children — son Allu Ayan and daughter Allu Arha. The image has gone viral on social media.

