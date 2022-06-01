Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in SSMB 28?

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Telugu in Uppena, is in consideration to play the main antagonist in Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28 to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

"Vijay Sethupathi is the frontrunner to play the part. Besides his performances, his soaring popularity among the Telugus is also one of the reasons for the makers to consider him for the villain's role. Trivikram is yet to initiate negotiations with Vijay and the director is contemplating meeting the actor soon after they complete the script work," says a little birdie close to the development.

Initially, the makers considered Nandamuri Tarakaratna for the part, but they dropped the idea due to undisclosed reasons. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, SSMB 28 has Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads. The film is expected to go on floors either in June or July.