Mahesh Babu: I will never leave Telugu cinema for Bollywood

Mahesh Babu's love for Telugu cinema was misconstrued by a section of Bollywood buffs. At the trailer launch of Major, the actor was asked why he isn't doing straight Hindi films and is only dubbing his acted and produced films in Bollywood? To which, Mahesh, in his inimitable style, expressed his wish to make films from Telugu a countrywide success. His reply didn't go down too well with the Hindi junta and soon, his Twitter timeline was flooded with negative messages.

Responding to the negativity, Mahesh, in a press meet held ahead of his Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP)'s release on Thursday, says, "I always aim to make Telugu films and wish they do well on a pan-India scale. For a decade or so, I have been saying that Telugu films should reach the pan-India market and it's happening now. I will never leave Telugu cinema for Bollywood. I strongly feel the need to do Telugu films and I take pride in doing that. Having said that, my next film with SS Rajamouli garu will be released on a pan-India scale. I am content with what I am doing and feel happy to connect with the audience."

The conversation then veers to Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Mahesh credits his director Parasuram Petla (Bujji) and the team for making it a memorable film in his career. "It has been a difficult journey for us. We have completed SVP amidst the pandemic. It was both emotionally and mentally exhausting because of the uncertainty," he begins, adding, "My character in the film has been conceived uniquely. I thoroughly enjoyed working on this film and at times, the experience has brought back the memories of Pokiri (2006). Though the story has no similarities to Pokiri, the film will certainly give those vibes and euphoria to the audience. It has been a long time since I have played a vibrant role and I am happy to be associated with a good team."

Heaping praises on Parasuram, Mahesh says, "He has a tremendous spark as a writer and I admire this quality of his a lot. If a writer can also be a director, then the output will certainly be good. Almost all my successful films were helmed by directors who are good at writing."

The trailer of the film is replete with loads of action, comedy, romance and double entendre. Asked if he is uncomfortable delivering double-meaning dialogues, Mahesh explains, "I don't insist on such lines, but if the character demands it, we need to behave that way. In SVP, the character drives me to say a few lines and I didn't mind doing that. When you see the film, you will understand what I am trying to say. I always try my best to do films that appeal to all sections of the audience."

Up next, Mahesh will team up with Trivikram Srinivas in a new film. "Our combination excites everyone. I am fond of his writing, and dialogues, and performing in his film is an amazing experience. The satisfaction I get from his films is altogether different," signs off Mahesh, who is also looking forward to working with SS Rajamouli soon.