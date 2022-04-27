26/11 hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life story to release this June 3

The 26/11 attack in Mumbai scarred numerous lives forever fourteen years back. Officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan was amongst the ones who were killed in action during the horrifying terror attack. More than a decade later, his life story is all set to come alive on the big screen coming June 3.

Titled Major, the film will feature Telugu actor Adivi Sesh of Evaru and Goodachari fame. Designed for the big screen, the film has been shot in two languages namely Hindi and Telugu. The film is also due to be dubbed in Malayalam. The film intends to celebrate the courage, dedication, sacrifices and spirit of the officer.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala who rose to fame with Amazon’s series Made in Heaven. The stellar cast further includes Prakash Raj, Revathi and Saiee Manjrekar.