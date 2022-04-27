Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' gets a sequel; announcement made by director Matt Reeves

Hollywood studio Warner Bros revealed its plans for another Batman story during a recent evening presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. According to media reports, 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves announced the news that he will write and direct the follow-up.



However, Reeves did not furnish any details about the movie's plot, storyline or its characters. 'The Batman', which is a gritty three-hour superhero adventure, debuted on the big screen in March, raking in $134 million in the US domestic market.

Those ticket sales still rank as the biggest opening weekend of 2022, as well as only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend following 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. With $759 million to date at the global box office, 'The Batman' is currently the highest grossing movie of the year.



Along with Bruce Wayne's follow-up, Warner Bros. has several DC properties in the works, including the animated 'DC League of Super-Pets', which is set to for a theatrical release on July 29 and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opens on December 22. In 2023, Jason Momoa is returning for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (set for March 17) and Ezra Miller is starring in 'The Flash' (June 23).

