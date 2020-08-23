DC Comics and Warner Bros. held their first-ever FanDome event. The debut edition of the event was a virtual convention that was announced as Warner Bros and DC's response to the cancellation of the annual San Diego Comic-Con, and boy did they make an entrance!

The Batman. Zack Snyder's Justice League. The Suicide Squad. Wonder Woman 1984. Black Adam - these were just some of the trailer/teaser reveals of their upcoming movies. The drops on the gaming end included one of Warner Bros. most waited games Gotham Knights, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Here are the biggest reveals from DC FanDome.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Set to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally arrived. The two-and-a-half minute trailer reveals a number of entirely new scenes that weren’t included in the original version of the film. While there is no specific date of release, HBO Max will air the movie in four, one-hour instalments.

The Batman: Director Matt Reeves brought the first official trailer for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. And should we say it is no surprise that Gotham City is 'Riddled' with crime. The trailer also features appearances from Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, and more.



Wonder Woman 1984: We have already seen Gal Gadot as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) in the earlier trailers of Wonder Woman 1984. So the best part of this new trailer is Kristen Wiig's transformation as Cheetah!

Roll call from The Suicide Squad: There may not have been trailer for The Suicide Squad, but director James Gunn offered teaser unveiling the lineup of villains. Plus, a pretty funny behind-the-scenes featurette does give us a glimpse into the director’s sequel.

Black Adam teaser: Dwayne Johnson teamed up with DC Comics’ Jim Lee and artist BossLogic to create a cool concept video for Black Adam. The video gives a glimpse at Johnson in the Black Adam costume.

Gotham Knights: Warner Bros. Games Montréal unveiled its latest title, Gotham Knights that is set to release in 2021. Whether or not Gotham Knights is a direct sequel to Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy has yet to be determined, but the trailer seems to reference the Knightfall protocol and subsequent explosion that occurred at the end of Arkham Knight. In Gotham that is devoid of Batman, Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood come together as the new defenders of the city.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Rocksteady Studios (the team behind Arkham City and Arkham Knight) revealed its new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game stars the infamous supervillain team and is a continuation of the Arkham universe. It is set to launch in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

