Actor Mahesh Babu brings home 'clean, green and sustainable' Audi e-tron car

Mahesh Babu just added a new car to his collection. He brought home an Audi e-tron, a car that won accolades at the World Car Awards 2022. The actor posted about his new wheels on Instagram and called the Rs.1.19 crore-car 'clean, green and sustainable.' The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has reportedly been signed on as the German automobile company's brand ambassador.



Check out the post here:





Audi India's head, Balbir Singh Dhillon too shared the news on his official social media handles. He wrote, "Dynamic, inside & out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulymahesh to the #audiexperience." Fans of the Telugu superstar called this collaboration a coming together of two very big brands. Others complimented the actor on taking a step towards going green.



Read the story here:



The Audi e-tron GT, a part of the e-tron series was nominated for three categories at the World Car Awards this year. The car won the award for 'World Perfrormance Car' which is touted to be the most prestigious award in the world of automobiles.



On the work front, Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, on May 27, 2022. He also has three projects with SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.